Commentator Seamlessly Transitions From talking About Grey’s Anatomy To Orgasming

The 13th minute of the Borussia Mönchengladbach—Juventus Champions League match featured perhaps the oddest commentator moment in the history of sports. Yeah, I’ll put it out there. Don’t believe me?

“Yeah, I saw Grey’s Anatomy last night,” he begins, because why the hell not talk about Grey’s Anatomy in the middle of a European soccer game? “OK,” he segues, as Gladbach player Mahmoud Dahoud launches a long-range shot, which swerves towards goal. The commentator, at this point, begins to say Dahoud’s last name, but quickly loses any semblance of the English language.

We’ve heard commentators scream before, particularly in soccer, but the next part is where things get freaky. The commentator sounds like he just completed the most wonderful tantric climax that other minds dare not dream of. I’ve done my best to phonetically spell it out below:

DahooooooOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAHHHHH!!! OOOOOHH! YES!!!!!!!!!

The best part: the ball went off the crossbar, so nobody even scored. Except, I suppose, for the commentator.