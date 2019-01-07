Look, We’re Sorry. We Need to Talk About Football. Something Happened.

This past Sunday was the Waypoint Winter Classic, aka the meeting of Austin’s Philadelphia “Big Dick Nick” Eagles and Patrick/Rob’s Chicago “Did Jon Gruden Really Give up Khalil Mack?” Bears. The Eagles won, and the Bears lost…by a field goal. At the last second. And the ball hit the upright, then the crossbar. Doink. Double doink. Sigh. The group spends the first part of the podcast on a long football tangent, before turning to video games or whatever.

Discussed: NFL Playoffs, Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, XCOM 2: War of the Chosen, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, Detective, Master of Eternity, Goddess’ Kiss, Robot Tactics

Update 7:46 PM EST: An earlier version of this article mistakenly referred to Eagles quarterback Nick Foles as “Big Dick Dick”. Waypoint regrets the error, and has questions for Patrick.



