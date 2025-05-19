Looking To Get a New Game for Your NES? Don’t Fret; ‘Echoes of the Unread’ Has Finally Hit Kickstarter

The mad lads at Mega Cat Studios have done it once again. After dropping ZPF onto the world, they’re hard at work producing something new and exciting. Well, new as it can be for a console that is older than myself. I was lucky enough to try a demo version of Echoes of the Unread earlier this year, and I found myself completely enamored by its fantastical world. While we’ve got a while to go before Echoes of the Unread is finally released, you can finally back it on Kickstarter if you’ve been as eager as I am to finally jump in and experience this whole adventure for yourself.

If You Don’t Want To Go Physical? You Can Always Go Digital and Play ‘Echoes of the Unread’ Wherever You’d Like

When I played through the demo version of Echoes of the Unread, I took it on the go using my Anbernic RG35XXSP. Seeing as this is a legitimate ROM file for the upcoming game, you can play it on an emulator, on your computer, or on proper physical hardware. If you’re hoping to join in the fun this way, a $15 pledge will get you access to the game when it’s released in February 2026. If you’re anything like me and just need to play this on official Nintendo hardware? Then you’re going to be looking at roughly $45 to $50 to make that happen.

If you purchase either version of the Playdate with Fang edition on Kickstarter? You’ll not only get a digital copy of Echoes of the Unread to take with you wherever you’d like, but an authentic, original NES copy of the game. I can say from my experience of getting physical copies from Mega Cat Studios in the past, they put a lot of love and care into their copies. Plus, it’s not every day that you get to break the plastic on a brand-new NES game. I can also strongly suggest looking into the Old Skool Classiq 3 HD if you’re hoping to play. It can play “homebrew” games such as Echoes of the Unread or any of the other Mega Cat Studios titles, if you’ve been out of the retro scene for too long.

Echoes of the Unread is as classic as classic can be. I’m excited to pick up my NES controller and dive into this one as soon as my copy shows up. What better way to celebrate the classics than to release them on the console that got us all hooked in the first place?