Looks Like There’s No Leon in Sight – ‘Resident Evil Requiem’ Announced, New Protagonist, New Horrors, and RPD Has Been Destroyed

Well, it appears that the leaks weren’t right. After seeing countless rumors that Leon was coming back to the role as protagonist in the long-running Resident Evil franchise, we were all proven wrong today. Following a bit of a cop-out from earlier in the show, SGF came to a close with our first look at the upcoming Resident Evil Requiem, a game that is supposed to be a bold new direction for the franchise. Maybe the first step was leaving series veterans behind? Oh, yeah, and blowing up R.P.D., as well.

To be fair, they did say “in the blink of an eye” we’d have more information about the newest installment in the Resident Evil franchise. As the series approaches its 30th anniversary, we received an exciting new trailer to show off the latest numbered entry in the franchise. Leaving the previous generation behind, Resident Evil Requiem already looks stunning. We know that the RE Engine is capable of some wonderful things, but I’m excited to see what they can do with a current generation-only version of their flagship franchise.

While details are still incredibly sparse outside of this one Resident Evil trailer? It appears that we’ll be playing as a new protagonist. There’s still a chance that we’ll see some veterans show up in the final game. But it looks like they’re trying something fresh and new. Sure, we’ll still be going back to RPD and likely other familiar places. But the general vibe here looks far more terrifying than Resident Evil: VILLAGE did. Proper horror is back on the menu, and if Capcom has anything to say about it, we’ll be eating good.

They mentioned that the series would be going in ‘bold, new directions’, and that appears to be the case. The return of classic body horror, all mixed together with 4K goodness, sounds like plenty of sleepless nights in my future. Consider me intrigued by this Resident Evil. It’s already looking phenomenal.