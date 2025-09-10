Get in the Loop. I Finally Found a Good Pair of Reusable Earplugs.

Tinnitus sucks. Take it from me, sufferer of childhood ear infections, rider of loud-ass motorcycles, and enjoyer of loud rock concerts and hockey games. “My tinnitus is an ever-present friend, always with me,” I’d write if I wanted to romanticize it. But fuck that.

Here’s a better idea: Just don’t damage your hearing. I’ve used a few pairs of earplugs, from one-time-use foam ones to other reusable ones that fell short. The Loop Experience 2 are the best reusable earplugs I’ve come across yet.

Videos by VICE

a customizable fit

Ear canals are surprisingly unique from person to person. That’s why it’s tough to recommend a pair of earplugs that are, across the board, good for everybody. I can only say what worked best for my ears, and why I like the specific features that differentiate them from the competition.

The Loop Experience 2 launched in June 2024 as the follow-up to the—you guessed it—Loop Experience. As if you needed an explanation, the Loops are named for the plastic loops that stick out of the ear canal.

They protrude just enough to make removing them easy, but not so far as to interfere with pulling a motorcycle helmet over them.

While they seem to block just a little bit more sound fidelity than the Eargasms I had been using for the previous year, they’d stay firmly inside my ear canals. The Eargasms have a tendency to work their way out of my ears over time, no matter which of the variously sized silicone ear tips (which come included) I installed on them.

The Loops stay put over many hours. Like the Eargasms, they come with silicone ear tips of various sizes, so that you can fit them no matter the size of your ear canals. There are four sizes, from extra small to large.

For loud concerts, I just clip the Loop’s plastic carrying case to my keychain. While it’s not as robust and confidence-inspiring as the Eargasm’s metal cylinder, we’re talking about an earplug case that’ll live in your purse or pocket, not a hockey mask you’re going to wear after the end of civilization. It’s also flatter and sits more comfortably in my jeans’ front pocket.

Comfortable and with a customizable fit, the Loop Experience 2 are the best reusable earplugs. Unless you live a disciplined life of strict peace and quietude, you should consider picking up a pair, too, even if only to drown out that snoring passenger across the airplane aisle.