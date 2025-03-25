LORDI Frontman Says Music Streaming Is the ‘Root of All Evil’

Streaming has become a standard part of the modern music industry, but not all artists are fans of it—in fact, one might go as far as to say Mr. Lordi hates it.

In a new interview with Metal Covenant, Mr. Lordi — frontman for Finnish rock band Lordi — was asked about the ever-changing landscape of his chosen profession, specifically: how he’s been affected.

Videos by VICE

“Well, digitalization is the root of all evil,” he replied. “You know, it started slowly, but when it hit over the music business, it hit hard. And the music business wasn’t ready. And I still feel grudge against that. You know, if I get angry at something, I will never recover from that. I will never forgive. I mean, there are so many levels on this shit.”

“I think that the whole streaming of music, the whole not paying the artists that is there, the whole downfall of the physical albums, all that, it’s just because of fucking digitalization and Internet, and then later on social media,” Mr. Lordi continued. “And I refuse to be part of that. I have to be, but in my personal life I’m not. I have never, for example, been on social media for a second in my life.”

“I’ve never had Facebook. Never been on Facebook, never been on Instagram, never been on any of that shit, and I will never fucking do it.” Mr. Lordi added. “I don’t even read my fucking e-mails, unless somebody calls me and tells me that, ‘Hey. You have an e-mail. Go read your e-mails.’ And all my bills still come on paper to me. I pay extra for the companies to send me paper bills.”

Lordi is currently on tour overseas. Full list of dates below:

LORDI LIMITED TOUR 1st DEADITION

25.3. Progresja, WARSAW, PL

26.3. B90, GDANSK, PL

28.3. P60, AMSTELVEEN, NL

29.3. Iduna, DRACHTEN, NL

30.3. Volt, SITTARD, NL​​

2.4. The Wulfrun Hall, WOLVERHAMPTON, UK

3.4. NX, NEWCASTLE, UK

5.4. Academy 2, MANCHESTER, UK

6.4. Galvanizers, GLASGOW, UK

8.4. Islington Assembly Hall, LONDON, UK

9.4. SWX, BRISTOL, UK

11.4. L’Empreinte, SAVIGNY-LE-TEMPLE, FR

12.4. Le Normandy, SAINT-LÔ, FR

13.4. De Casino, SINT NIKLAAS, BL

15.4. La Rayonne, LYON, FR

16.4. Le Point d’Eau, STRASBOURG, FR

17.4. Axone, MONTBELIARD, FR

LIMITED TOUR 2nd DEADITION

24.9. Gruenspan, HAMBURG, DE

26.9. Airport Obertraubling, REGENSBURG,DE

27.9. Loewensaal, NÜRNBERG,DE

28.9. Neckarhalle, VILLINGEN-SCHWENNINGEN, DE

30.9. Backstage, MUNICH, DE

2.10. Felsenkeller, LEIPZIG, DE

3.10. Frankenhalle, NAILA, DE

4.10. Kaminwerk, MEMMINGEN, DE

5.10. Turbinenhalle, OBERHAUSEN, DE

8.10. Salamandra, BARCELONA, ES

9.10. Mamba, MURCIA, ES

10.10. Revi Live, MADRID, ES

11.10. Totem, PAMPLONA, ES

14.10. Capitol, MANNHEIM, DE

16.10. Columbia Theater, BERLIN, DE

17.10. Pumpwerk, WILHELMSHAVEN, DE

18.10. Hyde Park, OSNABRÜCK, DE

21.10. Vakaris, VILNIUS, LT