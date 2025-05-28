‘LORT’ Wants You To Cast Spells, Shoot Guns, Be a Wizard, Play With up to 8 of Your Friends, and Just Be Weird

Does anyone remember 2023, when Shadow Wizard Money Gang was the meme of the week? Well, someone on the LORT development must have been paying attention. Mixing comedy and rougelite action, this up to 8-player co-op fest looks like it’s exactly my steeze. Hipster elves, wizards with guns, knights with fun hair. It’s got everything I want, and the build variety looks wild. After watching the development team behind LORT play the game, I’m cautiously optimistic. Imagine if Risk of Rain 2 tried to match the same energy as an Adult Swim comedy, and you’ve got the basic idea of what LORT is going to offer.

Screenshot: Big Distraction

It’s time to get Sicky with the Blicky in ‘LORT’. I already know I’m going in as a Wizard with a Gun

Three classes. Three characters. Unlimited potential. LORT is a roguelite all about letting players play exactly how they want. Want to be a gun-wielding wizard? Go for it. You can make that happen here. Want to be a Hipster Elf-bro that charges in while wildly swinging a hammer? Get to it. The world of LORT is all about creatively destroying your enemies, however you can, and the team at Big Distraction is planning on giving us everything and the kitchen sink to make it happen. Goblins with shoes on their heads are planning on trying to wipe you out, so what better way to defeat them than with a disembodied hand?

I already know that 8-player co-op is going to be a major selling point here, especially for those who have bigger friend groups. Risk of Rain 2 quickly showed me how much better the genre is with friends. From what I’ve seen of LORT so far, it looks like it may have the juice to finally break us off of that train.

Releasing in Q4 2025, I’ve got plenty of time to start planning out my perfect build. Oh, who are we kidding? I already know I’m going for a Glass Cannon build every time, playing as the Wizard with a Pistol. Frankly, I don’t care how many times I’m going to get wiped. I need to rep the Shadow Wizard Money gang.