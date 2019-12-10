Lovebox Have Smashed It Again With Their 2020 Festival Line-Up

Since its inception, London’s Lovebox festival has always come through with a stellar line-up. This year’s edition, taking place in west London’s Gunnersbury Park (near Ealing, fyi), ramps things up yet again.

Blonde-haired man of the moment IGOR – AKA Tyler, the Creator – is bringing the vibe as Sunday night headliner. In a UK festival exclusive, dance music brothers Disclosure top Saturday’s bill. Meanwhile, rising R&B star Khalid closes the day on Friday. Consider your eardrums satiated.

These headliners are joined by a raft of other big names: FKA twigs, Charli XCX, Peggy Gou, Little Simz, Hot Chip, Jorja Smith, Anderson .Paak and Mabel. And that’s only the first line-up announcement, with several more coming before the festival kicks off on the 12th of June next year.

Snap up tickets for next year’s bash on the link, here, from 9AM, Thursday the 12th of December.

