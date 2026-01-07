New year, same horny brain. Lovehoney’s End of Year Sale is still going with up to 70% off, and you can stack an extra 15% off with code AFF-VICE. The code runs through January 12th, which means you’ve got a little window to make the very adult decision to buy something that makes sex feel better, easier, hotter, or all three.

If you don’t want to scroll the entire sale page like it’s your new part-time job, here are five best-seller picks that check boxes across the board. From a couples kit and a mini wand to prostate toys, strokers, and orgasm gel, these are all sure-fire products that can make whatever you already like hit that much harder.

Lovehoney Up All Night Couple’s Sex Toy Kit (6 Piece)

This is the easiest way to go from “we should try something new” to actually trying something new, because it’s basically a pre-made menu. You’re getting a mini wand, a G-spot vibe, a bullet, a cock ring, a butt plug, and a stroker, which covers a suspicious amount of ground for one box. The best part is it prevents the classic couples-toy failure mode of buying one thing, using it once, and then letting it haunt a drawer for the next two years.

Lovehoney Dream Wand Rechargeable Mini Massage Wand Vibrator

A mini wand is a workhorse, and this is the kind you keep because it’s not fussy or precious. It’s rechargeable, travel-friendly, and strong in a way that feels like an upgrade from whatever you’ve been making do with, whether that’s a tiny bullet, a tired old wand, or just your hand on a bad day. No overthinking, no positioning tutorials—just press the button and go until your legs give out.

Lovehoney High Roller Remote Control Rotating Prostate Massager

Prostate-curious people, listen up—here’s a toy that lets you sit back and see what the hype is about. It’s remote-controlled, it rotates and vibrates, and it’s shaped to actually hit what it’s supposed to hit instead of aimlessly buzzing in the general area. The remote is clutch for the simple reason that once you’re in position, you shouldn’t have to do finger gymnastics just to change a setting in order to get off. And trust me: you will get off.

Lovehoney Hot Shot Rechargeable Warming Silicone Male Masturbator

Warming toys can sound gimmicky until you try one and realize heat changes the whole feel. The Hot Shot warms up and then adds vibration patterns, so it’s not just “sleeve + buzz,” instead adding a more layered (and more convincing) feel. If you want something that’ that’s a total upgrade from your hand or just your basic stroker, this is the kind of pick that actually earns its spot.

Lovehoney Ignite Orgasm Gel (1.0 fl oz)

Not every cart needs another gadget. Sometimes you want something small that makes everything else feel more intense without changing the whole plan. Ignite is a tingling gel meant to ramp up sensitivity, and it’s the easiest add-on if you want your usual routine to hit harder with basically zero effort. Use a little, see how your body reacts, and consider it the sexual equivalent of turning the volume up.