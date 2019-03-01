love’s not just for lovers

Yohanis Diaz-Morgan, 18

Who do you love?

I have love for everyone.

How do you know it’s real?

It’s just the way I work.

Who was the first person you really loved?

The truest answer is probably my mum, just because she’s mum.

Do you think our generation has a different attitude towards love than our parents?

Yeah, I think these days it doesn’t mean as much to many people

This Valentine’s day, who are you thinking about?

I’ll be working on myself and hoping everyone else gets what they want.

Is love overrated?

In the Hollywood sense of the word, yes

What does love mean to you?

Love to me is just being able to sacrifice your well being for someone else’s.

Jules, 27 and Nick, 26

Who do you love?

Jules: I love Nick a lot but also my family, my dog and even some of my friends.

Nick: Jules is who I’m in love with but I also love my family and friends.

How do you know it’s real?

Jules: When you’re apart it hurts.

Nick: We take turns to make toast and coffee in the morning.

Do you think our generation has a different attitude towards love than our parents?

Jules: I think we’re more relaxed about it in general. There is less pressure to get married, and more freedom to love who you choose.

Nick: Maybe. It’s definitely different in terms of dating and sex.

Is love overrated?

Jules: I think many cheesy films paint an unrealistic picture of love. It’s far more complex and volatile. You need to nurture it.

Nick: No but you have to give love to get it.

Magdalena Hoult, 20

This Valentine’s day, who are you thinking about?

Honestly… a lot of people. All the zesty artists in my world who I admire. I think it’s very romantic to be on the grind and do things with intensity. That’s my theme this V – Day: work hard for yourself.

Tell us about your first kiss?

Deeply secret and shy… a friend I was pretending not to have a crush on.

Who was the last person you kissed?

Funnily enough this was also friend related…..this is the era of platonic romance.

Is love overrated?

Absolutely not.

What does love mean to you?

Björk singing this song when she was 11.

Connor Hickey and Emma Logan, 20

Who do you love?

Emma: Con.

Connor: Em.

How do you know it’s real?

Emma: Gut instincts.

Connor: Could well be a pleasant dream.

Who was the first person you really loved?

Emma: Jim Morrison.

Connor: Emma.

Do you think our generation has a different attitude towards love than our parents?

Emma: Absolutely. I think our generation is aware that love can manifest itself between people of all race and genders – it’s far more inclusive and accepted. I also think we accept that romantic relationships aren’t for everyone, and that’s okay too.

Connor: Hopefully a more realistic one.

Do you believe in love at first sight?

Emma: I certainly believe in a sort of magnetism at first sight. I think I’ve had a crush on Connor since I was 14, years before we started dating and certainly before we really knew each other.

Connor: Yeah I believe in attraction. I knew I always liked Emma in High School

This Valentine’s day, who are you thinking about?

Emma: I’m thinking of my grandparents who are celebrating over 55 years of marriage together. I think that’s incredibly special

Connor: I’m hoping Morrissey isn’t too lonely

Is love overrated?

Emma: Incredibly underrated in my opinion.

Connor: I think it’s misrepresented.

Emmanuel, 20

Who do you love?

My family all over the globe. My closest friends.

How do you know it’s real?

I don’t.

Do you think our generation has a different attitude towards love than our parents?

Their generation didn’t have the internet as a romancing platform. I think our generation has been able to experience “love” in ways that our parents didn’t have access to during their formative years.

This Valentine’s day, who are you thinking about?

The women in my family and Aaliyah

Is love overrated?

Sometimes.

What does love mean to you?

A commodified chemical reaction.

Alice,20 and Anna, 21

Who do you love?

Anna: Alice.

Alice: Anna.

Do you think our generation has a different attitude towards love than our parents?

Anna: Yes, everything is different all the time and everyone is an individual. It’s fluid.

Alice: Definitely, our generation has had such a different upbringing with technology and everything. The love I have for stuff like music, movies and celebrities can be fulfilled online and platforms like Tinder also change things.

Who was the last person you kissed?

Anna: Alice.

Alice: Anna.

Is love overrated?

Anna: Sometimes, but if it’s gay it’s probably cool.

Alice: Only on Valentine’s Day.

Credits

Photography Imogen Wilson