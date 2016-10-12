Lykke Li Started a Supergroup and Their First Video is Full of Nudists

I’ve never understood the need to remove all items of clothing and frolic around the grass and trees. I know some people like to be closer to nature, but to me, the life of a nudist looks cold and awkward and also the opposite of fun. Saying that, the new video from LIV ­(the supergroup made up of Lykke Li, producer Jeff Bhasker, Miike Snow members Andrew Wyatt and Pontus Winnberg, and Björn Yttling from Peter Bjorn and John) is probably the closest anything will come to making me want to legitimately embrace nudism.

In “Wings of Love”, high-spirited humans flail their naked limbs around a field, dance around a pink bonfire, go running through the forest, skinny dip in a clear blue river and get off with each other – clearly liberated by not having pockets, and therefore not having iPhones they could check every 10-15 seconds. It’s a beautiful video, and it also looks like what you’d imagine it was like to take mushrooms in the early 70s, before things like Brexit and Tinder and PornHub happened. Watch the whole thing below: