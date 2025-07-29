Apple’s MacBook Air M4 Is on Sale for Its Lowest Price Yet

I have no idea how long this deal will go on. I’d tell you not to count on it sticking around for long, given that it’s bonkers that an Apple product that only just went on sale on March 12, 2025 is now $200 off.

But then again, I said that back when it was $100 off, and that deal seemed to stick around in a nearly ever-present state. So who the hell really knows. Apple has lost its mind on these sales this year, but you and I may as well take advantage of them.

Videos by VICE

Let’s not even get into that sucky Back to School Sale that Apple’s got going on right now. Forget that one. Buy this deal instead and pocket the saved money.

the right macbook

There’s no reason to pass up the MacBook Air M4 at $799 for the pricier, base-level MacBook Pro M4 as long as you’re not doing something particularly performance-intensive, like heavily editing videos or working with a very heavy CMS (content management system, like WordPress).

Comparing the MacBook Air M4 against its pricier sibling, the MacBook Pro M4 with the base-level M4 chip (not the M4 Pro or M4 Max chip), I weighed up the similarities and differences and declared the Air M4 the winner.

The performance benchmark scores of the MacBook Air M4 (54,806) and MacBook Pro M4 (57,596) are really quite close. The Pro won’t be much faster than the Air unless you step up to the MacBook Pro M4’s more worthy M4 Pro or M4 Max chips.

On this sale, the MacBook Air M4 is priced like a mid-range laptop. And maybe that’s a fair place in the market to wedge it, but with the Apple-designed M4 chip, it really is a wicked fast laptop. I’d say that if you can swing the $799 price, it’s the best laptop for most people on the market.