“Macho Man” Randy Savage Biopic in Development

Kenan Thompson’s production company Artists for Artists is developing a biopic of the late, great “Macho Man” Randy Savage. Thompson is spearheading the project with his production partner, Johnny Ryan Jr., both of whom are fans of Savage.

Over the years, several documentaries have been made about the wrestling legend. In 2021, A&E released the polarizing Biography: WWE Legends episode about his career that received criticism from all over the wrestling world.

Among the critics was Savage’s brother, Lanny Poffo. “I want to say that 75% of the A&E Biography episode on Randy was great,” he wrote. “20% of it was lousy, and 5% was just horrible.”

According to Deadline, the script was written and completed by Poffo before his passing in February 2023 from congestive heart failure, as well as by Eric Shapiro.

Macho Man’s Life is Fit for the Big Screen

Savage’s wrestling career was at times unconventional. While he quickly became a household name, he initially looked to start a baseball career. Although that didn’t pan out due to injuries, he turned to professional wrestling.

His father, Angelo Poffo, was a professional wrestler and promoter. Savage’s first character, which he debuted in the early 1970s, was “The Spider,” based on Marvel’s Spider-Man. His earliest feuds included Jerry “The King” Lawler and the Rock N Roll Express.

Eventually, he signed a contract with WWE (then WWF), and he won his first Intercontinental Championship with his valet, Miss Elizabeth, by his side in 1987. From there, his career skyrocketed, and despite being a heel character, the fans cheered for him. He won the WWF Championship in 1988 and continued wrestling through the ’90s and early 2000s.

His last match took place in TNA and was a multi-man tag team match. He aligned with Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles against Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Jeff Jarrett. In 2011, Savage’s life came to a tragic end when he suddenly passed away from a heart attack while driving with his wife.

Professional wrestling has taken center stage in the media over the last few years. It kicked off with The Iron Claw in 2023, the A24 biopic about the unforgettable Von Erich family. Then, in 2024, Queen of the Ring, which chronicled Mildred Burke’s career, was released.

There have been several attempts at a Hulk Hogan film, too, but it was ultimately scrapped. However, there are several reports of a docuseries in development in the wake of his death.

