Madlib Meets Ethiopian Legend Ayaléw Mesfin, His Long Sampled Hero

Madlib is one of the most prolific and acclaimed producers to ever work in music. Through his various projects over the years—from Madvillain to Quasimoto—the musician pretty much changed the way sampling works in hip-hop. Now, in a special called Madlib’s Medicine Show, Noisey follows Madlib—with the help of Egon at Now-Again Records—as he meets one of his favorite and often sampled Ethiopian musicians, the legendary Ayaléw Mesfin. Trust us. This is something you don’t want to miss. Watch it above.