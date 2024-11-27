Mail Carrier Helped a Man in Need, Now They’re Having Thanksgiving Together

This is what the holidays are all about. A couple from Illinois is welcoming new members to their family this Thanksgiving: a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier who helped them during a health scare—and his wife and baby.

Guy Miller of Aurora was walking his dog earlier this month when he lost his balance and fell to the ground. Thankfully, Jaylen Lockhart, who was delivering mail that day, witnessed the incident and rushed to help him.

“I was on my mail route, looking at my rearview mirror and I saw that Guy was losing his balance. He eventually did fall and took his tumble,” Lockhart told Good Morning America. “I did a U-turn, and I got to him as quick as I can, just kind of making sure he was OK.”

Lockhart stated that Miller had been bleeding, and he asked him questions and got his address so he could inform his family of the situation. Eventually, the Millers’ daughter—who’s a nurse—checked Guy to make sure he didn’t have a concussion.

After the interaction and ensuring Guy was alright, the Millers reached out to Lockhart online to thank him for his help that day—and a friendship between the families blossomed. In fact, the Millers’ daughter’s family talks to Lockhart’s family every day.

“We just connected—all of us,” Marcia Miller, Guy’s wife, said.

Lockhart and his wife and baby will even be attending the Millers’ Thanksgiving dinner this week.

“[Lockhart] took the time to come get family, and so, because of it, we’ve become family, truly,” Miller told Good Morning America. “So I’m thankful. I’m looking forward on Thanksgiving to getting to know him better … he’s an incredibly kind-hearted, humble person.”