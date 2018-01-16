Man Caught Groping Woman on CCTV Says He ‘Just Had to’ Do It

In Australia, the sexual assault of a 24-year-old woman in broad daylight has made headlines after being captured on CCTV.

Jesse Ratu, 24, was returning home from her Sunday morning jog when she sensed someone following her to her building. Moments later, her alleged assailant repeatedly slapped her ass outside the door of her apartment block.



Unbelievably, Ratu’s assailant also gave an explanation for his conduct. “He said something like, ‘Sorry, I just had to, you have the best arse,’” Ratu told Australian news site News.com.au.

The assault took place outside a block of apartments in the Queensland suburb of Southport. CCTV footage clearly shows the man trailing Ratu as she walks towards her building. As he gains on her—hand outstretched—Ratu registers his presence and half-turns. He then slaps her ass five times and walks off.

“I think I said something like, ‘Don’t fucking touch me,’” she said. Back in her apartment, she told her partner about the alleged attack. “I was really upset, by the time I was telling my partner I was crying and screaming. It had really hit me and I’d realized what happened.”

Queensland police are currently searching for Ratu’s assailant. He will likely face indecent assault charges if apprehended.

Anti-harassment campaigners say that the assault clearly demonstrates the sexual entitlement felt by those who harass and attack women in public.

“Street harassment is something that most women experience on a daily basis,” comments Ester Van Kempen of Good Night Out, an international initiative to stamp out harassment. “But the unapologetic excuse this man makes shows how deep this problem still lies within our society.”

Van Kempen argues that the common response of many women to street harassment—disbelief, rather than immediate anger—does not mitigate the severity of the crime committed. “Instead of asking why she didn’t confront him, we should ask when he feels entitled to a woman’s body.”

