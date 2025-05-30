Man Farted in His Girlfriend’s Face and Gave Her a 7-Year Infection

Talk about a shitty situation. Christine Connell recently took to TikTok to recount how she developed a seven-year-long sinus infection after her boyfriend’s gross behavior.

In the video, which has since been made private, Connell explained how doctors were baffled by her persistent sinus infection, the New York Post reported.

Videos by VICE

Eventually, doctors decided to take culture samples from her nose. It was then that they learned E. coli was to blame for her prolonged illness.

“E. coli is from poop,” she said in the clip. ““How does that get in your sinuses unless you have a boyfriend who farts disgustingly and you are forced to inhale it because you are immobile after ankle surgery?”

In a second video, which the outlet additionally reported on, Connell gave more background on the situation. She stated that she and her ex where in a hotel room that had two beds. At one point, her then-boyfriend stood naked between the beds, with his butt facing her.

“That is when the fart happened,” Connell said. “I’ve never, ever, ever smelled anything that compares to that.”

Connell noted that her ex didn’t intentionally fart in her face.

“He was just getting into bed and my face happened to be in the path of the fart that was released,” she said.

Woman Says She Had a 7-Year Infection After Her Ex Farted in Her Face

According to the Cleveland Clinic, E. coli spreads through fecal-oral transmission. It causes illness when bacteria from poop that’s too small to see make its way into a person’s mouth and digestive tract. Typically, E. coli causes symptoms such as diarrhea and stomach pain.

“I don’t think it is common. It can happen. It has happened before, but it’s definitely rare,” Connell said of her illness.

She went on to explain why she thinks the bacteria affected her so seriously.

“I had just had ankle surgery that I was recovering from. I imagine that my immune system was focused on healing that,” she said. “… Maybe in another circumstance, like if I had been healthy, it wouldn’t have happened.”

In a third video, which was also reported by the outlet, Connell revealed that her prescribed antibiotics weren’t healing her sinus infection. Now she must undergo surgery.

“They’re going to use general anesthesia to go up there and physically scrape off where the bacteria has been and really wash it and get all of the infected tissue out of there,” she said.









