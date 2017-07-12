A Guy Got Denied at a Club Door So He Jumped into a Canal

A French dancer jumped into a canal in Manchester this morning in protest at being denied entry to a club. Nearby door staff at a club on Canal Street in central Manchester then helped the man get out of the waterway safely after his aquatic act of defiance was caught on the club’s CCTV, reports Manchester Evening News.

Manchester police tweeted about the incident earlier today, reporting that the man was “cold and wet (unsurprisingly), but otherwise uninjured” after his “grand jete” at 2:30 AM. Along with members of local law enforcement, both an ambulance and the fire department showed up to the scene but the man walked away unharmed.

