man-pulls-emergency-slide-on-moving-plane-over-a-fight-with-his-girlfriend

Have you ever gotten so mad after a fight with your partner that you wanted to jump out of a moving plane? Yeah, no, me neither.

Unfortunately, one man—identified as 23-year-old Angel Luis Torres Morales of Puerto Rico—was arrested for just that. At least, according to another passenger (and Torres Morales’ own mom), that was his motivation for opening the emergency door of a moving JetBlue plane, triggering the emergency slide, and leaving his fellow passengers trapped in Boston for an additional 3 hours.

“Two people directly behind me, they were arguing, boyfriend and girlfriend,” Fred Wynn, a fellow passenger, explained, per local outlet WCBV 5. “I guess the boyfriend wanted to see the girlfriend’s phone, and she wouldn’t let him see.”

You have to wonder what she was hiding on that phone…

“Then the guy got up and ran down the aisle,” Wynn continued. “Then he went to the door and as soon as the door was open, the air marshal tackled him. Once they got him to the ground, I think everybody felt safe.”

This all occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, as the plane set for San Juan, Puerto Rico, was taxiing at Boston Logan International Airport, according to a statement by the Federal Aviation Administration.

JetBlue explained that Massachusetts State Police were alerted of the incident and ultimately arrested the man. Of course, the entire ordeal delayed the flight, which finally took off around 10:30 p.m.

Imagine being cramped in a grounded plane in Boston for hours when you could be en route to beautiful Puerto Rico—all because a couple was arguing.

JetBlue reported no injuries as a result of the incident. Torres Morales was kept subdued on the plane until state police troopers boarded and took him into custody. After a visit to the local hospital, the 23-year-old was arraigned Wednesday and charged with interfering with aircraft operation.

His mother, who appeared in the courtroom, said a fight between her son and his now ex-girlfriend was the catalyst behind the dramatic scene, WCBV 5 reported, adding that he’s upset by the incident but “it is what it is.”