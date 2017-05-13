Mango Spritz Recipe

Servings: 2

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

¼ cup|60 ml plus 2 tablespoons granulated sugar

2 sprigs fresh mint, plus more for garnish

2 mangoes, peeled, pitted, and roughly chopped

½ cup|120 ml rosé

prosecco, to finish

Directions

Make the simple syrup: In a small saucepan, heat ¼ cup sugar and 2 sprigs mint with ¼ cup|60 ml water over medium. Cook, stirring, until the sugar has dissolved. Remove from the heat and allow to infuse for 10 minutes, then strain, discarding the mint. Cool the simple syrup completely before using. Make the mango purée: Place the remaining 2 tablespoons sugar and the mangoes in a blender and purée until smooth. Make the cocktail: In a cocktail shaker, stir 2 tablespoons of the simple syrup with ¼ cup|60 ml of the mango purée and the rosé. Pour between 2 Collins glasses filled with ice and top with the prosecco. Garnish each spritzer with a mint sprig.

