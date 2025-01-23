Yes, Manifesting Really Works—Just Not the Way You Think

Manifesting has become a buzzword in recent years, with many acting as if it’s some sort of “magical” way to get what you want in life. Tons of spiritual leaders and self-help influencers toss the word around when discussing ways to attract your desires—but there’s actual science behind the notion.

For quite some time now, I’ve wondered whether manifesting is real. Books like The Secret by Rhonda Byrne sell the pseudoscientific concept called the law of attraction, which basically says that simply believing things will work out for you will ensure that they do.

Many gurus in this space discuss the power of positive thinking, claiming our thoughts affect our reality—and I believe, to a large extent, they do. But the way it’s presented often makes manifestation sound more like a “woo-woo” practice than an effective self-empowerment tool.

Tanya J. Peterson, NCC, DAIS, licensed therapist, spoke with Parade about the truth of manifesting. She noted that, as a concept, it’s mostly “fluff.” But as a practice, it can improve your self-concept and, in turn, lead to more inspired action.

“This is where concepts from positive psychology come into play, particularly optimism, resilience, and character strengths,” she told the outlet. “When you can accept and acknowledge that life has negatives and setbacks, identify your own strengths and positive character traits, and use your strengths every day to take steps toward your goals, you position yourself to manifest your deepest dreams and desires.

“Because you know that life also is full of positives and triumphs, you keep going despite obstacles and setbacks,” she continued. “This is the true power and meaning of manifestation.”

In other words, by telling yourself you will get everything you desire—no matter the roadblocks you might face along the way—you’re more likely to keep trying for it. Naturally, this sets you up for success.

So, before you completely write off the power of manifesting your goals, consider this anecdote: I have called in a book deal, my dream career, my dream partner (down to the exact date we met, mind you), a beautiful apartment, and a supportive, loving friend group—all through manifestation. But…it wasn’t achieved by some magical spell-casting ritual. Instead, it entailed years of self-work and healing, coupled with a refusal to give up.

It wasn’t until I got clear on what I desired, truly believed I deserved it, and told myself day after day that I would get it, that I actually made it my reality.

Because of these self-affirming beliefs, I finally moved through the world with a higher sense of self-worth and confidence. And because I knew exactly what I deserved and wanted, I didn’t settle for anything less along the way. Instead, I was open to receiving the best of the best.

So, is manifesting magic? Probably not—but you are.

We are much more powerful and capable than we believe.