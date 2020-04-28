Marc Rebillet Played His ‘Essential Workers Anthem’ Live for Us (Including the Swears)

Marc Rebillet, is, by his own admission, well known for live-streaming his impromptu songs “about asses, and about sex.”

Rebillet made his name on YouTube, where he hosts live-streams that feature him (usually in a bathrobe) crafting music on the fly with a Boss RC-505 loop station for an hour or up to five hours. Rebillet’s live streams are complete one-man shows, featuring live phone calls and comments from viewers, and sessions where he freestyles lyrics in real time based on topics given to him by fans.

The topics run the gamut — from “tube snacks” to White Claw to being single. But recently, he decided to switch things up a bit and record a song dedicated to essential workers.

“I felt like it’s pretty universally agreed upon that, you know, we need to be showing these essential workers, a lot of love,” he said on our Receiver Livestream.

“I mean, a lot of us are sitting at home enjoying the conveniences of normal life,” Rebillet said. “And that’s thanks to these workers going out and busting their fucking hump every day so that so that we can do that.”

For our latest installment of our music live-stream series Receiver, Marc Rebillet called in to share a live performance of his “Essential Workers Anthem,” and also talk about what he’s learned about himself during isolation.

