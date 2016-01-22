Artist Grows Mold in a Sponge-Filled Room

At the Van Abbemuseum in Eindhoven, Netherlands, a virginal clean kitchen made of unused yellow sponges stands vacant and exposed to the elements. Yellow Interior in 11,620 Parts is an installation by Dutch artist Marie Lexmond, a flawless work meant to get dirty over time.

For six months, visitors to the museum were free to walk around on the yellow floor and touch all the settings of the tableware and appliances. Since there was no roof, the whole installation was even exposed to the rain. The piece was built to get out of control—a room, once the pinnacle of hygiene, making way for total filth. See the ultimate unraveling of contamination and destruction below and try not to have bad dreams about it.

Videos by VICE

Click here to learn more about the artist.

This article originally appeared on The Creators Project Netherlands.

Related:

How To Make Your Own Food Molds Out Of Anything Within Arm’s Reach

3D Printed Popsicles Turn Cacti And Disease Into Tasty Treats

You Art What You (m)Eat