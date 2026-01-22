Mario Kart World Update 1.5.0 Adds Team Races to Knockout Tour

Mario Kart World’s latest patch has arrived and the surprise update includes a new list of optimizations and improvements for the Switch 2 launch title.

How to Team Up for KNockout Tour

Screenshot: Nintendo

The latest patch for Mario Kart World is mostly focused on a few bug fixes and general optimizations. That said, there is one interesting new feature added.

Videos by VICE

A change to Knockout Tour now allows team races. That means that players using Online Play or Wireless Play can now team up and dive into a Knockout Tour competition together. This will allow groups of players to buddy up and race together.

To get started, join up with your Nintendo Switch 2 friends in a group via local wireless or online play. With the free update, you can now set up Knockout Tour races as a two-team (12 vs. 12) race, a three-team (8 vs. 8 vs. 8) race, or a four-team (6 vs. 6 vs. 6 vs. 6) race.

If there are not enough players, CPU drivers will fill the remaining spots. After the Knockout Tour ends, the winning team is determined by the total points earned by team members. These points are awarded based on the overall placement of each driver on the team.

If the same team has all four drivers pass through the final checkpoint, that team will be guaranteed victory.

Players who are eliminated can still watch the race until the end to see what happens. They can also switch the camera to follow the driver they want to support and choose from a list of comments to share with fellow spectators.

Screenshot: Nintendo

Aside from the addition to Knockout Tour, most of the other items in the patch notes will likely go unnoticed by the majority of players.

Here is a breakdown of the full patch notes from Nintendo:

General

Added team races to Knockout Tour when playing in a room during “Online Play” and “Wireless Play”.

The game now supports the Polish language.

Note: You can change your selected language using the “Language” setting in the “System” menu of “System Settings.”

Fixed Issues

Fixed an issue where the game would sometimes end if a player plays as Kamek on Choco Mountain.

Fixed an issue where the displayed rating would sometimes be incorrect when joining “Everyone” in “Online Play” while in a room.

Several other issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

What is next for Mario Kart World?

At this time, Nintendo has not released any information about future free or paid updates to the Nintendo Switch 2 launch title. Since the game’s launch, there has been a desire from fans to have the open-world feel a little less empty, so some parts of the community are still holding out hope for some kind of update that adds more activities and life to the free roam mode.

That said, there are no official plans for that sort of update that Nintendo has shared.

Mario Kart World is available now exclusively on the Switch 2.