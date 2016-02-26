Public Art Rules the Marrakech Biennale | Insta of the Week

The above, gravity-defying sculpture by Fatiha Zemmouri is a part of Moroccan metropolis Marrakech’s latest efforts to become the continent’s premiere art space. It is part of the Marrakech Biennale which, in its sixth year, defies previous tradition by making all installations and artworks public, focusing on street art and outdoor sculpture, and offering free entry to shows. Curator Reem Fadda, who has previously curated for the Guggenheum Museum, among others, gathered 33 artists following the theme of “Not New Now” in an effort to “surpass the cultural orientation towards newness.”
On Instagram, Zemmouri’s sculpture Sheltered from Nothing, reminiscent of Michael Heizer’s equally photogenic Levitated Mass, rules the Marrakech Biennale hashtags. Palestinian artist Khalil Rabah’s agrigulture tools made from olive leaves, Sometimes When We Touch, street artist Kalamour‘s mural at The Medina, and Dana Awartani‘s geometric sculpture series Platonic Solids, have also been popular in the two days since the Marrakech Biennale started.
The Marrakech Biennale’s description reads, “We are caught in a temporal Ping-Pong that oscillates between future and past, seemingly disregarding the present. For if the New, as a cultural and material trope, is bound to the future, and history is anchored to the past, how and when are we left to emphasize the now? Could the surmounting political urgencies, the tremors of earth—that growing wasteland, the vestiges of materials, bones, and boats in shores and art alike—, the calls for responsibility and ecology all be heard beckoning for this shift of time focus? This is the time for a heightened civic awareness, focusing on action and responsiveness.” [sic]
Check out work from the 2016 Marrakech Biennale below.
The Marrakech Biennale is ongoing through May 8, 2016. See more on Instagram, and follow The Creators Project on Instagram here.
