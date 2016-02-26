Public Art Rules the Marrakech Biennale | Insta of the Week

A sneak peak at the work of Moroccan artist #FatihaZemmouri who will be exhibiting at the #BahiaPalace… Stay tuned for what’s in store! #MB6 #NotNewNow #marrakech #biennale #morocco #bahiapalace A photo posted by Marrakech Biennale (@mkechbiennale) on Feb 22, 2016 at 7:27am PST



The above, gravity-defying sculpture by Fatiha Zemmouri is a part of Moroccan metropolis Marrakech’s latest efforts to become the continent’s premiere art space. It is part of the Marrakech Biennale which, in its sixth year, defies previous tradition by making all installations and artworks public, focusing on street art and outdoor sculpture, and offering free entry to shows. Curator Reem Fadda, who has previously curated for the Guggenheum Museum, among others, gathered 33 artists following the theme of “Not New Now” in an effort to “surpass the cultural orientation towards newness.”

On Instagram, Zemmouri’s sculpture Sheltered from Nothing, reminiscent of Michael Heizer’s equally photogenic Levitated Mass, rules the Marrakech Biennale hashtags. Palestinian artist Khalil Rabah’s agrigulture tools made from olive leaves, Sometimes When We Touch, street artist Kalamour‘s mural at The Medina, and Dana Awartani‘s geometric sculpture series Platonic Solids, have also been popular in the two days since the Marrakech Biennale started.

The Marrakech Biennale’s description reads, “We are caught in a temporal Ping-Pong that oscillates between future and past, seemingly disregarding the present. For if the New, as a cultural and material trope, is bound to the future, and history is anchored to the past, how and when are we left to emphasize the now? Could the surmounting political urgencies, the tremors of earth—that growing wasteland, the vestiges of materials, bones, and boats in shores and art alike—, the calls for responsibility and ecology all be heard beckoning for this shift of time focus? This is the time for a heightened civic awareness, focusing on action and responsiveness.” [sic]

Check out work from the 2016 Marrakech Biennale below.

#pulsing installation at the #BahiaPalace by #MohssinHarraki. Represetning the many works of #AhmedBouanani A video posted by Marrakech Biennale (@mkechbiennale) on Feb 26, 2016 at 5:17am PST

#ElAnatsui #MarrakechBiennale6 #NotNewNow curated by #ReemFadda @mkechbiennale A photo posted by Pablo de la Barra (@pablodelabarra) on Feb 25, 2016 at 3:47pm PST

#marcoguerranyc South African Artist Dineo Seshee Bopape at the #MarrakechBiennale6 at El Badi Palace. #MKB6 Curated by #ReemFadda @mkechbiennale #dineosesheebopape A photo posted by Marco Guerra (@marcoguerranyc) on Feb 26, 2016 at 1:12am PST

While the Marrakech Biennale may not kick off until 24 February, members of @mb6street are preparing their installations around town. @lx1one #Marrakech #MB6 #marrakechbiennale #NotNewNow #QuoideNeufLa A photo posted by Marrakech Biennale (@mkechbiennale) on Feb 21, 2016 at 9:53am PST

A photo posted by @tschelovek_graffiti on Feb 26, 2016 at 1:51am PST

Don’t miss this large #GiacomoBufarini mural at #TheMedina for @mb6streetart #MarrakechBiennale6 #MB6 #NotNewNow #mb6streetart #mural #streetart A photo posted by Marrakech Biennale (@mkechbiennale) on Feb 25, 2016 at 4:11am PST

A photo posted by @urbanitewebzine on Feb 23, 2016 at 2:37am PST



The Marrakech Biennale is ongoing through May 8, 2016. See more on Instagram, and follow The Creators Project on Instagram here.

