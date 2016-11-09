Martin Shkreli Leaks Unreleased Wu-Tang Music Following Donald Trump Victory

While the world tries to make sense of how America will be ruled by Donald Trump, we can now reveal that Martin Shkreli – the guy who hiked up the price of an effective HIV drug by over 5000% and then dropped $2million on the only copy of Wu-Tang’s Once Upon a Time in Sholin – is still here, opening his mouth and doing things.

Last month, the pharma boss promised to make​ his entire collection of “unreleased” Wu-Tang music available to the public should Donald Trump win the US election. As we know, that happened, so as of this morning Shkreli has been airing parts of the album on various live streams online. According to Pitchfork, Shkreli didn’t think Trump would actually win, so he’s planning on negotiating terms for a wider release with Wu-Tang. Before that happens though, you can listen to a few snippets in these clips below.

Videos by VICE

See other reactions to Trump’s election from the world of music right here​.

(Lead image via YouTube​)