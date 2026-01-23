Mass Effect 5 is Still in the Works and BioWare is Hiring a Key Senior Role

It has been more than five years of minimal updates since the original teaser trailer dropped, but a new job posting confirms that the next chapter of Mass Effect is still in the works at BioWare.

everything we know about the next mass effect

Play video

BioWare announced that it was planning to continue the Mass Effect franchise back in 2020 with a surprise teaser trailer. Although the reveal didn’t offer a name for the project, most fans refer to it as Mass Effect 5 for now.

Videos by VICE

Unfortunately, BioWare’s last big release, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, did not meet sales expectations from EA. This left some fans concerned about the future of Mass Effect 5, but a new job posting suggests that the team is still working and continuing the pre-production process.

mass Effect 5 job posting

Hi, I’m hiring a very important senior leadership role. They’ll report to me and it’s gonna be awesome. https://t.co/fOs0WnBYUC — Michael Gamble (@GambleMike) January 22, 2026

BioWare is now hiring a Production Director for the game. This role is going to report directly into Mike Gamble, who is leading the Mass Effect team.

Gamble shared the posting on his social media and explained that he’s, “hiring a very important senior leadership role. They’ll report to me and it’s gonna be awesome.”

The job posting itself goes on to explain that they are looking for, “a Production Director with a passion for the Mass Effect universe to serve as a high-impact leader on our next Mass Effect title. You will partner closely with creative leadership, studio teams, and internal and external partners to champion the game’s vision and ensure its execution at the highest quality bar.”

It’s very exciting to see that the project is still moving forward, but this definitely indicates that there is still plenty of work ahead. Now that Dragon Age: Veilguard is out the door, and no more content is expected to arrive, the Mass Effect project should be the primary focus of the team at BioWare.

That said, the team did get much smaller in 2025 following the studio’s downsizing after Veilguard’s launch. Gamble reassured fans in November 2025 that progress was still taking place and the game has not been abandoned. “Let’s start by setting the record straight: the next Mass Effect game is in development, and EA and BioWare remain committed to telling more stories in this universe… The truth is, the last few years have been an incredibly busy time at BioWare… But currently, the team is heads-down and focused exclusively on Mass Effect. We have a lot of universe to cover, lots of features to build, and lots of romances to figure out.”

At this time, there is no release date for the next chapter of the Mass Effect franchise.