Mastodon Ex-Guitarist Brent Hinds Still Has Beef With His Former Bandmates Apparently

Months after his exit from Mastodon, the band’s former guitarist, Brent Hinds, apparently still has beef with his ex-bandmates.

Recently, a screenshot surfaced showing what is purportedly a comment written by Hinds and related to a 2012 live video of his guitar solo in the Mastodon song “Crack The Skye.” The following is what he allegedly wrote, via The PRP:

“My Guitar sounds great, but Troy [Sanders] and prawn [supposed nickname for Brann Dailor] sound absolutely horrible ..they are way out of key ..embarrassing and they kicked me out of the band for embarrassing them for being who I am ..but what about who they are ? They are two people that can’t sing..together live or anywhere else in the world ..everything they try to sing in the studio is manipulated by autotune because they’re incapable of singing in key..fuck these guys ..only I know who they really are ..they are the biggest fans of them self’s .. I’ve never seen anyone in my life look in the mirror more than Troy Sanders. He thinks he’s God’s gift to anything. I’ve never met three people that were so full of themselves. It’s disgusting.”

He later added, “Not saying I can sing tho.” The original post can be found here.

Brent Hinds co-founded Mastodon in 2000

These are certainly not Hinds’ first scathing comments since leaving Maston. Nearly four months after he departed, over on Mastodon’s Instagram page, the band shared a post celebrating the 11th anniversary of their 2014 album, Once More ‘Round the Sun.

In the comments, one fan replied that they were “definitely gonna miss B. Hinds,” which seemed to summon the man himself. “I want [sic] miss being in a shit band with horrible humans,” his comments read, implying that he’s happier having left, if still a little bitter.

The comment came several weeks after the announcement of Hinds’ exit, which was shared by Mastodon in March. “Friends and fans: After 25 monumental years together, Mastodon and Brent Hinds have mutually decided to part ways,” the band wrote in a statement shared on social media.

“We’re deeply proud of and beyond grateful for the music and history we’ve shared and we wish him nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors,” the statement continued. “We are still very inspired and excited to show up for fans in this next chapter of Mastodon. As we move forward, all 2025 touring plans will remain intact. We look forward to seeing you on the road.”

Seems like their well-wishes are not reciprocated.