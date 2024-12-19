Mastodon Jaw Fossil Found Under New York Homeowner’s Lawn

A New York homeowner discovered a prehistoric adult Mastodon jaw under the surface of their lawn.

According to state officials, the jaw—as well as a piece of a toe bone and rib fragment—was found in Scotchtown, New York.

Videos by VICE

“When I found the teeth and held them in my hands, I knew they were something special,” the homeowner told reporters. “I’m so excited that our yard had something so important for science.”

For some context, a mastodon was a prehistoric relative of elephants. According to the San Diego National History Museum, this ancient, extinct mammal was prevalent across North America millions of years ago.

“Other mastodon species were widely distributed throughout the world, and mastodon fossil remains are locally common and well-preserved in Pliocene and Pleistocene age deposits,” the museum’s website reads. “Complete or near-complete skeletons have been recovered, some even with preserved hair.”

This recent find was the first of its kind in New York in 11 years. Experts plan to study the jaw in the hopes it will help them understand the mastodon’s life during the Ice Age, ABC News reported. They also plan to search for more bones in the area.

“The jaw is the most exciting part, but the toe and rib fragments might also help us learn more about this animal,” said Dr. Cory Harris, Chair of SUNY Orange’s Behavioral Sciences Department.

“This discovery is a testament to the rich paleontological history of New York and the ongoing efforts to understand its past,” added Dr. Robert Feranec, curator of Ice Age Animals at the New York State Museum, per NBC New York. “This mastodon jaw provides a unique opportunity to study the ecology of this magnificent species, which will enhance our understanding of the Ice Age ecosystems from this region.”