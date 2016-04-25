McGregor Continues to Posture on Twitter, Still Off of UFC 200

After his first bluff got more retweets than Kobe Bryant’s record shattering retirement message, Conor must be loving the fake out. The now famous claim, “I have decided to retire young. Thanks for the cheese. See ya’s later.” took everyone by surprise—and for a moment we all believed him.



That was last week, and since then Conor has admitted to the falsehood of his retirement tweet, posting a long and emotional essay on facebook about having too many media obligations and not enough time to train.

Videos by VICE

The UFC confirmed that Conor’s absence was the cause of the drama, claiming that Conor refused to show up for said media obligations for UFC 200, ahead of his second fight with Nate Diaz. And, since “it’s unfair” to the other fighters, he would not be allowed to compete.



As Ariel Helwani pointed out at the media event last Friday—in which Conor was absent and Nate Diaz claimed he was not interested in being matched-up with anyone else—it appeared to make little sense for the UFC to not give McGregor a pass and allow the fight to go on.

Fast forward to Sunday night, and Conor took to twitter again in what appears to be another bluff:



It’s another wild posture in the ongoing argument between the UFC and its biggest star, but the Boy Who Cried Wolf is not to be trusted—at least on twitter. Dana White, speaking to TMZ, refuted the claim. The fight is still off.



“I feel like the scene in ‘Step Brothers’ when they ask if they can build the bunk beds,” White said. “I don’t know how many more times I can say the fight is off or how many more press conferences I can have saying the fight is off for people to believe it’s off.”



Stay tuned as the situation continues to unfold.