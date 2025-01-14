meek-mill-is-getting-clowned-for-offering-to-buy-tiktok

TikTok’s days are numbered in the United States, but never fear because Meek Mill is here to save the day! The rapper recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to say they should “Sell TikTok to me,” and it’s going over about as well as you would imagine.

“If they cut off tik tok we going x and FANBASE,” he added, with Hot New Hip-Hop noting that Meek’s offer, while generous, is getting pretty relentlessly clowned. “Meek Mill pls im not in the mood rn,” one user wrote, with others dubbing the fictional app “MeekTok.”

Videos by VICE

Meek Mill isn’t the first rapper to express interest in buying TikTok. Way back in 2024, Soulja Boy, who claims to make a small fortune daily on the social media app, railed against the ban in a public rant on X.

“Smh this isn’t right,” he wrote. “No freedom of speech. 1st amendment down the drain.”

“I can’t believe yall just gon let them ban TikTok like that. And yall think it’s funny. If they do it to this app they can do it to any app or site. Not cool fr yall will see later.”

“You maybe don’t see it now but TikTok is more important than any other platform right now that’s why they’re trying to ban it trust me,” he continued.

“I know it’s crazy it’s like nobody cares when TikTok is such a powerful platform I’m confused yall don’t care about yall rights?”

“How much yall want for TikTok? I’ll buy it,” the rapper added.

TikTok is set to shut down its U.S. operations on Jan. 19. The U.S. government imposed the ban over concerns about the app’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, having access to American’s personal information, which is believed to be a national security risk.

Lawyers for ByteDance and the U.S. government went before the Supreme Court on Jan. 11 to make cases over the ban. CBS News reports that sources have said the court “seemed receptive” to the arguments made by the federal attorneys, which might indicate that the ban will go through.

Ironically, Donald Trump previously supported the ban, but has since flip-flopped on his stance and is now advocating for keeping TikTok.