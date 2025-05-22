Meek Mill Revealed the ‘Craziest Thing’ He Ever Witnessed at a Diddy Party

Meek Mill is speaking out on his past friendship with Sean “Diddy” Combs, as the Bad Boy Records founder fights for his freedom in the second week of his sex trafficking trial.

On Wednesday, the Philadelphia rapper took to X to acknowledge allegations that he was the artist listed as “redacted” in a lawsuit filed last year by music producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones against Diddy.

Jones’ lawsuit, which accused Diddy of sexual assault and harassment, alleged that a certain rapper had sex with Combs. In a footnote, the redacted name was said to be “a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj.”

“In the mist of Diddy on ‘FEDERAL’ trial I wanna bring back up ‘lil rod’ and his lawsuit that was dropped?” Meek wrote on X. “He never said my name but these blogs amplified that whole agenda against me. My culture don’t believe it but it’s an attack on my brand..I wanna get to the bottom of it!”

In another tweet, Meek revealed the “craziest thing” he witnessed while hanging out at one of Diddy’s infamous parties.

“The craziest thing I seen at a puff party is ‘coke vibes’ and that’s going on at all these parties,” Meek shared. “I’m from Norf Philly. I had millions since I was 23! I don’t even wanna be addicted to weed! Not judging but I see it different!”

Meek Mill Has Distanced Himself From Diddy

Back in November, Meek distanced himself from Combs, as seen in a viral video which captured the Philly MC using the “No Diddy” catchphrase that’s been thrown around ever since Cassie filed a lawsuit against the hip-hop mogul in 2023.

“Yeah, you already know how we playing out this motherfucker, this real life. Yeah, n***a, ‘No Diddy’ gang Meek Milly in real life don’t ever disrespect me, you heard,” Meek said.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.