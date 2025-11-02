Meek Mill Reveals He Was Almost Arrested at New York Nightclub

Meek Mill unfortunately knows far too well how the police operate. He has a long rap sheet under his belt, so he knows how unjust the criminal justice system can be. That’s why he’s been so adamant about reform in the jail and probation systems. In 2023, Meek stood with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro after he changed the probation laws in the state. He told reporters, “We tried to be better, but they labeled us as felons, sent us back to jail. I had to fight against that the whole time to gain my respect and be who I am today, and I’m proud of that.”

Still, the problems can still find Meek Mill despite his best efforts. Recently, he got on X and opened up about a spat with the New York police, cuffing him outside a nightclub. The incident mostly left him flustered because he knew he didn’t do anything wrong. “They just pulled me out the car and cuffed me in front of the whole club embarrassed the shit out of me in nyc !” Meek tweets.

Meek Mill Handcuffed Outside of NYC NightClub

Additionally, Meek writes that having a gun isn’t an issue for him. But ultimately, he was bothered that they drew guns on him without any probable cause. It came to a point where he thought someone was screwing with him, suggesting that all of this was a setup. “[T]hey had guns in my face for no reason smh I thought it was a prank,” he added. “They tryna get me,” Meek Mill said in another post.

A spokesperson for the NYPD went on to tell TMZ that they were simply responding to reports of a man with a firearm. Then, they followed the people in the description and the license plate that matched. However, when they couldn’t find the alleged firearm, they let Meek Mill and the other two men go. No arrests were ever actually made.

