Meet ‘Hub-Sons,’ 2025’s Answer to the Tradwife Trend

You’ve heard of the tradwives and stay-at-home moms, but what about the hub-sons?

Apparently, there’s been an increase in sons choosing to live at home with their mothers to avoid paying rent or getting a real job. Instead, they take care of all the household tasks for their parents in exchange for a place to reside.

What is a ‘Hub-Son’?

Basically, a hub-son (a play on husband/son, obviously) is a son who lives at home with his mom/parents, holding no job other than performing traditional household tasks. Think of them like a stay-at-home tradwife, but…just an unmarried son who doesn’t want to move out of mommy’s house. But hey, in this economy, can we blame ‘em?

Luke Parkhurst, 33, is one prime example of a hub-son. He told The Post that he lives rent-free at his mom’s place, after quitting his high-paying door-to-door sales job. Now, his only responsibilities include grocery shopping, cooking, cleaning, and fixing things around the home while his mom works.

“I’m a stay-at-home son,” he told The Post. “This has been my dream job since I was a little kid. My mom is at work right now; she covers everything, and I stay home.”

Why Is This Trend Becoming So Popular?

Fox 5 Atlanta shared a video on TikTok detailing the stay-at-home-son trend, and many people raced to the comments to share their opinions on why it’s gaining so much traction. In fact, most people were supportive of the dynamic.

“This has everything to do with the economy, hope this helped 👍,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “We’re in a recession, everybody wants to stay home now 😂💀.”

“My kid can live with me as long as she wants,” a third shared. “Most countries embrace multigenerational homes. I’m so ready for individualism to fall.”

Countless others pointed out the economic disparities many Millennials and Gen Zers face today. With the cost of living through the roof (of a home they cannot afford, mind you), and seemingly no comparable increase in salary/pay, it feels impossible to even survive today.

That is, unless mom and dad are helping you out. But hey, at least these sons are pulling their weight in household chores.

Of course, this isn’t the case for everyone. However, my guess is that this trend will continue growing as the economy worsens.