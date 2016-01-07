Meet the Most Vain Guinea Pig Ever

Golden Boy is a guinea pig, but not just a guinea pig. With his flowing mane and his perfectly shaped nose, he cops one award after another. The fame does not come without a price for Golden Boy. He must sit for minutes (hours in guinea time) to have his personal stylist coif his award-winning hair. The Rotterdam-based filmmaker Thalia de Jong, best known for her allure to fluffy animals and filmming them, was so fascinated by the vain creature that she made ​​this entire project with him. She filmed Golden Boy’s breeder brushing and primping the animal to luxurious heights. Let’s hope that all that fame does not go to his guinea pig head.

Check out the video below:

To learn more about the filmmaker click here.

This article originally appeared in The Creators Project Netherlands.

