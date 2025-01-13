Meet the Nail Artist Creating Mini 3D Masterpieces

An Australian beautician is crafting miniature works of art with her nail sets.

Lisa Kim, a Melbourne-based nail artist has recently started to go viral for her epic 3D nail sets. The sets can take up to 14 hours to complete, and cost as much as $1,600.

Kim only began doing nails in 2022 after quitting her job as a dealer at a casino.

“When I first started doing nails, I knew I wanted to be the one known in Melbourne for doing crazy designs,” she told SWNS. “I realized that what I need to do to be different is to think outside the box with my designs.”

Nail artist Lisa Kim does her sets freestyle with little planning or prep

Some of her most epic creations include a Japanese-themed set. For that, Kim created mini versions of Tamagotchi, sushi, a ramen bowl and chopsticks, a king crab, Japanese slippers, a fan, onsen rocks, takoyaki balls, soy sauce fish, dango and a Kirin Ichiban beer.

“Officially my favourite freestyle set I’ve ever done… 10.5 hours later,” she shared on Instagram.

Other masterpieces include sets themed after fruit, bugs, and sea creatures.

Kim was even invited to attend the Melbourne premiere of the first Wicked movie, bringing along a set themed after the film. One hand was Galinda-themed, featuring pinks, bows, and magic wands. The other was for Elphaba, with greens, black,s and her iconic broomstick.

“I don’t like being simple or plain,” Kim said. “I like shocking people.”

One of the most impressive things about her work is how much of it is unpracticed and improvised.

“Most of the designs you see on my clients are the first time I am ever doing it,” the nail artist shared, adding that she’ll often ask for a preferred color and go from there. “I wing it on the spot.”

One of her biggest inspirations is the late designer Alexander McQueen, known for his unconventional styles and technique.

“His old runways are very dark and edgy, his fashion pieces tell a story and I am trying to do that through nails,” she explained.

On an average week, Kim said, she’ll take on one or two clients. The rest of the time she spends teaching nail art classes and working on her social media and brand deals.

“Doing nails is my creative outlet, it puts my mind at ease,” she explained.

Nail artist Lisa Kim takes inspiration from fashion designers like Alexander mcqueen

It’s a good thing it relaxes her. Kim said her longest appointment ever lasted for 14 hours.

“It was ocean theme with a lava lamp effect, every finger had a different sea animal on,” she shared.

In the caption of the Instagram post displaying the set, Kim joked, “Yes we agreed to do something more simple for the next two months bc of our backs 💀💀.”

For now, Kim said, she’s grateful to be building a following and showcasing her unique art.

“It did take a lot of work to get to this point,” she said. “Fortunately, I am very lucky to have clients that trust me.”