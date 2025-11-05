Megan Thee Stallion Ends the Billboard Top 40 Hip-Hop Drought

People thought it was the end of the world when hip-hop wasn’t in the top 40 of Billboard’s Hot 100. People were declaring a rock or jazz kind of death when the genre wasn’t at the forefront of the conversation for a couple weeks. In fairness, we’re a long way from the parading that was happening when Kendrick Lamar was parading Drake’s corpse around after beefing with him. But a lot of the conversation felt like hyperbole and a lack of faith in hip-hop. Now, Megan Thee Stallion made sure that the drought we had didn’t last long.

Recently, Meg’s latest single “Lover Girl” debuted at #38 on Billboard’s Hot 100. This is a far cry from what’s ahead of it. Obviously, Taylor Swift is occupying a ton of real estate after dropping her latest album The Life of a Showgirl— an album that hardly sounds as grand and exciting as the title suggests. Once you get past the incessant stat padding, Megan Thee Stallion shares the space with a surprising amount of R&B. Kehlani, Leon Thomas, Olivia Dean, Ravyn Lenae, Mariah the Scientist and Chris Brown currently hold spots ahead of Meg

Megan Thee Stallion ENds The Billboard Drought for Hip-HOp

However, there’s a kicker to this Billboard hip-hop comeback. Apparently, the publication doesn’t predict that Meg’s single will stick around very long. “As is typical of much-anticipated songs following their second week of release, ‘Lover Girl’ is likely to fall on the next Hot 100,” the publication writes. “And there are no rap songs currently behind it on the chart that are zooming in to take its place.”

Maybe this means we’ll get another round of doomsayers ringing the apocalypse bells again. The next highest charting song belongs to Youngboy Never Broke Again and his record “Shot Callin” at #48.