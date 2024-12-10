Men Still Aren’t Taking Mental Health Treatment Seriously

In recent years, the stigma against mental health (and seeking treatment for it) has shifted. More people are opening up about their struggles, helping eliminate the shame that often accompanies mental illnesses and emotional battles.

However, despite there being more transparent conversations normalizing therapy and other treatments, many adults—especially men—are still unlikely to seek help.

Videos by VICE

In 2022 specifically, 2.3 million men received mental health treatment versus 2.8 million women. Furthermore, the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA) reports that “nearly 1 in 10 men experience depression or anxiety, but less than half will receive treatment; and more than 4 times as many men as women die by suicide every year,” according to data by Mental Health America (MHA).

The ADAA believes this is a result of the stigma against men speaking out. Many males are told to “man up” when they express their emotions or voice their struggles, even after being initially encouraged to do so.

For example, I’ve seen countless videos online and heard personal stories from men recounting their experiences opening up to partners or loved ones about their feelings only to face criticism and judgment. A friend of mine even mentioned his partner laughed in his face when he broke down and cried.

This isn’t just the case with men, of course. In general, many adults feel ashamed when discussing their mental health struggles with loved ones. According to a 2022 KFF and CNN survey, 14% of those who don’t feel comfortable talking about mental health with friends and family cite the stigma and shame associated with such issues as the reason. Additionally, 11% say they fear being judged or their loved ones lack understanding and compassion.

To make matters even more complex, even those who do feel comfortable seeking treatment often can’t afford it. According to the CDC, nearly half of adults did not get the mental health they needed in the second quarter of 2024 due to the cost of treatment.

So, despite our strides toward a less stigmatized society, there are still countless reasons why adults—especially men—don’t seek the proper help for mental health struggles. And while we might not be able to change the price or accessibility of treatment options, we can all practice more empathy and support for each other.