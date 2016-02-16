Men Will Need Wives’ Permission to Get Viagra Under New Kentucky Bill

A Kentucky lawmaker has hit back at a new anti-abortion law in her state restricting women’s right to choose by submitting her own proposal that would similarly regulate men’s agency over their own sexual and reproductive health.

Louisville Democratic State Rep. Mary Lou Marzian has proposed House Bill 396, which would require Viagra users to get a signed note from their wives and make two visits to the doctor before being able to obtain a prescription.

The bill would also “require a man to make a sworn statement with his hand on a Bible that he will only use a prescription for a drug for erectile dysfunction when having sexual relations with his current spouse.”

“I want to protect these men from themselves,” Marzian, a retired nurse, told the Courier-Journal. “This is about family values.”

Earlier this month, Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin signed a bill into law a so-called “informed consent” bill that would require women who are seeking abortions to undergo medical counseling on the risks at least 24 hours beforehand.

Marzian now wants men who are seeking any type of erectile dysfunction drug to be forewarned about the dangers, including that the drugs could induce “an erection that will not go away and lasts more than four hours, sudden vision loss in one or both eyes, and sudden hearing decrease”

The lawmaker told CNN she thought she would “strike a nerve” with the legislation, asking: “what is more sacred to men than their ability to have sexual intercourse?”

“I am sick and tired of men — mostly white men — legislating personal, private medical decisions,” she said. “I think it illustrates how intrusive it is… for any type of government, whether it’s state legislature, whether it’s Donald Trump, inserting themselves into personal, private medical decisions.”

