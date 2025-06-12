Watch Our New Film About the Mermaid Queen of New York City

Coney Island. A mecca at the southern edge of New York City for freaks and ghouls and totally unremarkable people who want to feel what it might be like to get hurled face-first into some metal poles by a rickety old wooden rollercoaster.

It’s a place with a lot of history, and one of its most beloved traditions is the annual Mermaid Parade, which locals regard as the official starter pistol on summer in NYC.

VICE host Jackson Garrett went down to Coney to see who would be crowned the queen of the 2024 parade, and have bestowed upon them the honor of leading festivalgoers into the freezing waters of the Atlantic.

