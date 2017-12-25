Merry Christmas, Lil Wayne Just Released ‘Dedication 6’

As promised, Lil Wayne has released his latest DJ Drama-produced mixtape, Dedication 6. It came out at 1 PM EST on Christmas Day and you can listen to it in full below, before downloading it from DatPiff. It features Weezy’s already-released remix of 21 Savage’s “Bank Account” and his remix of JAY-Z’s “The Story of O.J.,” called “Blackin’ Out.” He opens the tape with a remix of Kendrick Lamar’s “DNA” and, later, batters Lil Uzi Vert’s “XO Tour Lif3.” It sounds better than whatever festive thing you’re doing right now. Merry Christmas from Lil Wayne.

Follow Alex Robert Ross on Twitter.

