Did You Know You Can Get Prescription Lenses for the Meta Quest?

“Would you like to upgrade to prescription lenses?” The Meta spokesperson asked me as I talked about some blurriness I had while wearing the Meta Quest 3S. Never mind that I wear contact lenses. Something about the VR headset was uncomfortably blurry when scenes were very up close to my face.

I had no idea that you could order prescription lenses for the Quest. But through a partnership with Zenni Optical, a glasses lens provider, you can free yourself from the need to fetch your glasses or put in your contact lenses using your Quest.

Videos by VICE

comfort, and (sometimes) convenience

“For the best visual experience and comfort, we recommend prescription lens inserts,” Meta writes on its explainer webpage about the lenses, in comparison to wearing glasses with the Quest 3 and Quest 3S.

I’ve worn glasses with the Quest 3S over them, and the setup worked fine enough. Was it the most comfortable thing? With my smaller-framed glasses, it was fine once it was on my head. But taking off the Quest 3S and putting it back on was a bit clumsy because I could easily knock my glasses crooked.

Zenni can whip up a prescription pair of lenses with a sphere (SPH) of -10.00 to +6.00, and a cylinder (CYL) of -6.00 to +6.00, as Zenni puts it.

Just send your valid prescription to Zenni Optical within 90 days after checkout, if your prescription falls within these measurement ranges, and installing them is a literal snap. You can find installation instructions here if you’ve ditched your Meta Quest instruction booklet.

If you find yourself wearing your contact lenses and watch to put on the Quest 3S without taking them out, you can remove the prescription lenses and snap the standard ones in. It only takes a few seconds. You can order them from Zenni Optical for $50 a pair.