Metric Return to Their Indie-Punk Roots on “Dark Saturday”

Metric will be supporting Smashing Pumpkins on a lengthy arena tour starting tonight. Pray, then, for frontwoman Emily Haines, who we can only assume will have to spend the next few weeks looking for ever-more tenuous excuses to walk away from Billy Corgan while he rants about maybe having sex with a ghost. But before you do that, listen to “Dark Saturday,” Metric’s first new single since Pagans in Vegas came out in 2015. It’s a gloomy, straightforward indie-punk track that eschews the heavy synth sounds of their more recent records. It’s one of Metric’s scuzziest and most immediate songs since Fantasies. Listen to it below.

Follow Alex Robert Ross on Twitter.

