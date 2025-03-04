MF DOOM’s Handwritten Notebooks Returned to His Widow After Legal Battle

A collection of late rapper MF DOOM’s handwritten notebooks have been returned to his widow, Jasmine Dumile Thompson, effectively ending a dispute between her and DOOM’s former A&R rep, Eothen “Egon” Alapatt.

In 2023, Thompson — along with Gas Drawls, the LLC that controls DOOM’s intellectual property — filed a lawsuit against Egon, accusing him of “copyright infringement, fraud, intentional misrepresentation and unjust enrichment,” per NME. The legal complaint was filed when Alapatt obtained a number of MF DOOM’s handwritten notebooks following the rapper’s death in 2020.

Videos by VICE

Now, the dispute has been resolved, with the notebooks being returned to Thompson. “We are relieved to bring this chapter to a close,” Thompson wrote in a statement on behalf of DOOM’s family. “Over the years, there have been many public narratives concerning this matter, some of which have been misrepresented or unfairly magnified.”

“While differences did arise along the way, we acknowledge that Egon preserved DOOM’s invaluable notebooks and are grateful to now have them returned as part of this resolution,’ Thompson added. “As a family, our focus remains steadfast on celebrating DOOM’s extraordinary legacy — his unparalleled artistry and his lasting impact on music and culture. We hope that this resolution serves as a step forward in continuing to honour his memory.”

In his own statement, Egon said: “Doom was a dear friend to me and one of the most important artists I’ve ever known. I bought DOOM’s notebooks and kept them safe for years to ensure his powerful musical legacy could be preserved.”

“My only goal has always been to showcase DOOM’s lasting musical genius, and the resolution Jasmine and I have reached regarding DOOM’s notebooks represents a significant triumph in protecting the genesis of a once-in-a-lifetime talent,” Egon added. “I am proud to have played a role in saving some precious markers of DOOM’s life in music and trust Jasmine to determine the next steps for his notebooks.”

MF DOOM — whose real name was Daniel Dumile — passed away on Oct. 31, 2020, at the age of 49. Thompson later confirmed that his cause of death was due to a condition known as angioedema, a rare and severe reaction to his blood pressure medication.