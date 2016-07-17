Michael Page Knocks Out Opponent with Vicious Knee to the Head, Celebrates Pokemon-Style

Ash Ketchum has never been anywhere near this savage with his opponents—Pokemon or otherwise. Michael “Venom” Page, a real human being, however, knows how to throw down some nasty Muay Thai-like blows to knock fools out, as seen in his welterweight MMA fight against Evangelista “Cyborg” Santos at Bellator 158 tonight in London. The fight only lasted 4:31, into round two, when Page, oft heralded with “MVP” status, dealt the vicious blow to Santos’ head for the KO. How did he celebrate? By going over to his trainer, getting a Pokeball, a Pokemon (Ash Ketchum) hat, donning the gear, and rolling the Pokeball at Santos. Caught him. Caught him good.