Michelle McCool Surprised by Triple H With WWE Hall of Fame Induction

Former Divas Champion Michelle McCool will be inducted into the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame.

McCool was surprised by WWE CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque — the 2025 headliner — via video call with Get Up on ESPN. “Michelle — the WrestleMania season is upon us which means the Hall of Fame season is upon us. I would like to tell you right now that you will be inducted into the 2025 Hall of Fame,” Triple H told a teary-eyed McCool. “[You’re] one of the women that transformed what we do.”

Michelle McCool’s WWE Hall of fame induction

He’s not wrong about that. McCool joined WWE in 2004 during the Divas Search, long before the Women’s Evolution existed. During her era, women were an afterthought and the punchline of misogynistic jokes. McCool was one of the women shifting that perception. She was a pioneer of the Divas era, the first Divas Champion, and a member of the LayCool stable with Layla. She semi-retired in 2011 but has made one-off appearances in several women’s Royal Rumble matches.

Layla took to social media to congratulate her former tag-team partner. “What wonderful news today,” she wrote on Instagram. “No one is more deserving of this recognition and accomplishment. I’m truly so happy for you, Chelle! Everyone, please show your love to Michelle — she’s incredible and so dear to me.”

McCool isn’t ruling out a possible return to the ring in the future, either. “I feel like I could too [wrestle again]. My mind tells me I can,” McCool recently told Insight With Chris Van Vliet. “Sometimes I’m like, I can’t believe it’s been 20 years, which is crazy to say. But, I am 44 now. I do feel like I could, at least for a very short amount of time, I can get in there and do it.”

McCool will attend WrestleMania 41 with Triple H in Las Vegas, Nevada, this April, where they’ll both accept the honor.