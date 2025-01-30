Triple H to Headline WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Triple H will soon become a two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

The Cerebral Assassin was surprised on Wednesday by Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker with the news. He was inducted with the rest of Degeneration X in 2019 but has yet to be inducted independently.

Videos by VICE

Over the last year, he’s taken on a new role in WWE as the CCO, helping run the creative side. This is on top of his Hall of Fame-worthy wrestling career as a 14-time World Champion, King of the Ring, and Royal Rumble winner. He announced his official retirement ahead of WrestleMania 38 following a major health scare.

Triple H’s Surprise WWE Hall of Fame Induction

Play video

While talking to the fans during Royal Rumble weekend, Michaels and The Undertaker interrupted his speech to break the news. “So, pardon the interruption. I know it’s probably not a good idea to come out here and interrupt the top crass of the WWE so I probably should’ve planned this out a little better,” Michaels joked. “As the two longest-standing members of the WWE locker room, HBK and The Undertaker have made an executive decision here today.”

“It’s long, long overdue. On the eve of WrestleMania 41 comes the Hall of Fame,” Undertaker added. “There’s a very significant person that is missing from that Hall of Fame.” They joked about his qualifications, then shared a heartfelt moment with the audience. A teary-eyed Stephanie McMahon also appeared, explaining she had no idea what they were planning.

“So from a guy that usually has something to say about everything, I’m speechless,” Triple H said. “I’m gonna kill Nick [Khan, WWE President] when we leave here. If you see somebody flying off the roof, just ignore it. I really, I don’t know what else to say. Just thank you. Thank you guys.”