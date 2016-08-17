Mick Jenkins Confirms Details of His Debut Album, ‘The Healing Component,’ and Shares its First Single

Mick Jenkins has been done with his first full-length album for a while now. Way back in April he confirmed the completion in an Instagram post before dropping brilliant singles in “The Artful Dodger” and “Sunkissed.”

Today, he’s finally confirmed details of the record. He seems to have dropped his favored brackets for this release, calling it The Healing Component rather than [T]he [H]ealing [C]omponent. It’s out September 23 on Free Nation.

He’s dropped a single to coincide with the announcement, too. “Spread Love” is another soulful flow from Jenkins, with production from Seattle-born rising star Sango.

To cap it off, Jenkins will go on tour in support of the album, starting in late September. He’ll be touring with young St Louis MC Smino on the “A Quest for Love Tour” and you can see all the dates below.

Listen to “Spread Love” below and read our interview with Jenkins here.

9/29 – The Crocodile – Seattle, WA

10/1 – Doug Fir Lounge – Portland, OR

10/04 – Bootleg Theater – Los Angeles, CA

10/06 – Marquis Theater – Denver, CO

10/08 – Empire Control Room – Austin, TX

10/11 – Aisle 5 – Atlanta, GA

10/12 – Exit / In – Nashville, TN

10/14 – Bowery Ballroom – New York, NY

10/15 – The Foundry – Philadelphia, PA

10/18 – Adelaide Hall – Toronto, ON CANADA

10/20 – Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL

10/21 – Amsterdam Bar & Hall – Minneapolis, MN

