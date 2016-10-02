Creators of Electric Daisy Carnival Announce Middlelands, a New Music Festival

Insomniac Events, the company behind Electric Daisy Carnival and Beyond Wonderland, have announced Middlelands, a new music and camping festival set to debut in the Spring of 2017 in Todd Mission, Texas. Insomniac has partnered with C3 Presents, the company behind Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits, for Middlelands.

In a blog post about the new festival, Insomniac described it as, “a whole new festival experience unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.”

Details about the event have not been released, but audiences can sign up for more information on the official Middlelands website to learn more about ticket prices and festival lineup announcements.