Follow Miguel into a Land of Vintage Cars and Sensuality on “Cadillac”

Miguel has returned with a new song that is making us feel some type of way. The crooner, whose music is single-handedly capable of making our hips move and sway in ways we’ve never even imagined, gives us the funky and disco-esque gift of “Cadillac,” which premiered on Zane Lowe’s Beats1 today. The glittery track is part of the soundtrack from Baz Luhrmann and Nas’ new Netflix show, The Get Down. The show focuses on the origins of hip-hop through the lens of a group of teens in the Bronx during the late 1970s. Like anything related to Luhrmann, “Cadillac” is flashy and boisterous, singing that “heaven is in the backseat of his Cadillac.” Who knew! But he also sounds a little too much like…Bruno Mars on it. Anyway, the song also features contributions by Nas, Grandmaster Flash (both of whom serve as executive producers of the show), Zayn, Nile Rodgers and a whole lot of horns. Listen to the track below: